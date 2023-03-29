PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield police are investigating after a body was found in the driveway of a residence in the town early Wednesday morning.

According to Plainfield Police Chief Mario Arriago, a bus driver reported a body was lying in a driveway of a home on Beechwood Boulevard at 8 a.m.

Police responded to the scene and found a partially clothed body of a woman, Chief Arriago said.

The State’s Attorney’s Office was called in to assist with the investigation.

