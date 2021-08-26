Brooklyn Fair set to reopen for its 171st season with some new changes

BROOKLYN, Conn. (WTNH) – This year is the 171st year for the Brooklyn Fair, which means a lot of people are excited. It would have been the 172nd season for the fair, but it had to close last year due to the pandemic.

This year, there are some changes, and one is that there will be buildings with sanitizing and hand-washing stations. For the first time, the Town of Brooklyn will have a booth there where people can get vaccinated as well.

“It’s such a big step forward to be able to have a fair. It feels like it’s been five years since we’ve had one,” said Ryan Vertefeiulle, President of the Windham County Agricultural Society.

Because there are animals at the Brooklyn Fair, they always had hand-washing stations. They wanted people to be able to wash their hands before and after they ate their fair food, but now there are more stations and in more places.