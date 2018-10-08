Brooklyn man dies in Plainfield crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. - FILE - Connecticut State Police (Lupe Marquez / WTNH)

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - A Brooklyn man has died after crashing his vehicle off of Interstate 395 in Plainfield Monday morning.

Just before 10:00 a.m., Connecticut State Police responded to an area of Interstate 395 southbound between exits 32 and 29 on a report of a car off the road. Upon arrival, Troopers discovered a car driven by 71-year-old Michael Niejadlik, of Brooklyn, had crashed into a tree, and then went down an embankment. Niejadlik did not survive the crash.

Through their initial investigation, Troopers believe Niejadlik's car went left off of the highway and struck a guardrail in the center median. The car then went right across all three lanes of travel, and then went off road and into a tree, before coming to a final rest down an embankment.

State police are still conducting their investigation. If you witnessed this crash, or have any information that could help Troopers in their investigation, you're asked to call State Police Troop D at 860-779-4900.