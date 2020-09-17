Brush fire closes North Windham Elementary School

NORTH WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH)– A school in North Windham is closed Thursday due to a nearby brush fire.

North Windham Elementary School posted a message to students, families and staff on the Windham Public Schools website, informing them that the school is currently closed but that they are offering virtual learning for all of their students for today only.

This is due to a forest fire that is occurring close by to the building, making the air quality inside of the school not conducive to learning.

(North Windham Fire Department)

The North Windham Fire Department says that this very smoky brush fire is contained in the wooded and swampy area between Route 203 and Harbor Freight.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is also on location and monitoring the fire. They are bringing in some heavy machinery to do a “back burn” in an attempt to put the fire out.

(North Windham Fire Department)

Fire officials say that there is no need, unless you see flames, to call 911 but that if you do have immediate concerns that are non life threatening, to call the routine line at the fire dispatch center at 860-465-3128.