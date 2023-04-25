WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Bystanders contributed to a dramatic water rescue in Willimantic on Monday, pulling a woman out of a sinking car.

According to Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener, a car drove into a river at 75 Bridge St. around 6:30 p.m.

Rescue teams attempt to pull a car out of the river | Photo courtesy Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener

Two bystanders, Willimantic residents Jim Preston and Manny Gonzalez, sprang into action and helped pull the woman out of her car, Chief Scrivener said. However, the woman was unable to climb out of the river channel without assistance.

Firefighters lowered a ladder into the channel, descended with safety ropes and water rescue gear, and assisted the woman to a Willimantic ambulance for evaluation. Chief Scrivener said she was transported to Columbia ambulance for transport.

In an attempt to search for more victims, firefighters secured a rope to the car for stabilization and climbed into the car. While looking into the sunroof, an airbag discharged, though the firefighter was not injured.

Chief Scrivener said no other victims were found.

Northeast Towing and Transport pull a car out of the river | Photo courtesy Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener

The Northeast Tow and Transport “Rotator” heavy rescue team worked alongside firefighters to secure a heavy duty tow strap through the driver’s window and out the front passenger window. This allowed the car to be lifted from the river around 8:18 p.m., Chief Scrivener said.

Chief Scrivener praised bystanders Preston and Gonzalez.

“These two embody the best spirit of Willimantic: we all look out for each other,” Chief Scrivener said in a Facebook post. “I’m proud of both of them, and I’m proud to be from Willimantic.”