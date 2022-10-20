CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 35-year-old Canterbury man will spend nine months in prison after pleading guilty to possessing firearms — including two machine guns — while using a controlled substance.

Andres Vasquez, who is out on bond, will be required to report to prison to start his sentence on Jan. 5, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. His sentence will be followed by 18 months of supervised release.

Federal agents executed a search warrant in April 2020 at a New Britain apartment, where they found drugs, a handgun and ammunition, according to the announcement. Records showed that the handgun was Vasquez’s, and that other firearms were also registered in his name. The home, however, was connected to Vasquez’s alleged heroin dealer.

A search the following June at his Canterbury residence found five semi-automatic rifles, two machine guns that didn’t have serial numbers, firearms that didn’t have serial numbers, gun parts ammunition and drug paraphernalia, according to the announcement. Four of the guns registered to him were missing.

While being interviewed, Vasquez allegedly told authorities that he built machine guns and other firearms. He was also using heroin while owning the guns, according to the announcement.

One of Vasquez’s missing guns was found this January in the possession of a Hartford man who is facing a charge for distributing cocaine, according to authorities.

Vasquez was arrested in December 2020 and pleaded guilty this July.