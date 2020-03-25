Car catches fire after crashing into tree in Wauregan

WAUREGAN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are investigating a Tuesday car crash in Wauregan that caused the vehicle to catch fire.

First responders were dispatched to the area of 557 Putnam Road at a 10:02 p.m. for a car collision. Police say the motor vehicle, driven by 31-year-old Jeremy Francis, crashed into a tree after veering into the opposite driving lane when several deer crossed in the front of his vehicle.

The vehicle was engulfed in flames, but Francis was able to escape his vehicle. He refused treatment for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.