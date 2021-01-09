Person rescued after car goes into Quinebaug River in Killingly; Lifestar responds

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — First responders are on scene at Quinebaug River in Killingly after a vehicle went into the water Saturday afternoon, News 8 confirmed.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., Connecticut State Police said troopers were called to 77 Water St. on the report of a vehicle in the Quinebaug River.

South Killingly Fire, Danielson Fire and Lifestar also responded to the scene.

Troopers confirm the driver was rescued and was taken to Providence Hospital.

There is no word on the extent of injuries or cause of the crash.

