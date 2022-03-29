WARNING: The video above may be difficult to watch.

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Animal advocates are calling for harsher penalties after seeing video footage of a man beating a dog with a baseball bat in Willimantic.

It was all captured on a Ring home security camera in July. You can see a man striking the Rottweiler, named Grizzly, with the bat. Police say that man is 35-year-old Luis Perez.

Perez was in court Tuesday and signed the dog over to the state.

His landlord sent News 8 photos revealing how dirty the house was when he moved out, and said there were warning signs.

“Some of the other tenants in the building had said ‘you know, I don’t think something’s quite right that he’s never here, the dogs never let out, I can hear noises through the walls,'” said Jennifer Murray. “Just think there needs to be some intervention and some consequence for him, because I think he takes it lightly and even in the arrest warrant, denied everything, ‘I never hit my dog. I tapped him on the butt with a newspaper once before.'”

Perez is facing a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge for this. Animal advocates would like to see that boosted to a felony and they are asking the state’s attorney to do just that.

Grizzly is doing well now at a local pound.