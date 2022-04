CHAPLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police is investigating a car crash in Chaplin that shut down Route 6 on Wednesday.

According to police, Hampton Road on Route 6 is closed between Chaplin Woods Drive and Chappell Street due to a serious car crash investigation.

Police urge drivers to seek alternate routes.

This is an ongoing story.

