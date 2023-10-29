WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Willimantic Police Chief Paul Hussey referred to a woman’s death as “a deeply troubling case” on Sunday after she was found dead in a basement.

The woman, who has not yet been publicly named, was reported missing by her family at 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to Willimantic police. She had been unaccounted for since that morning.

Her vehicle was found at a businesses near Chapman Street, and a suspect was taken into custody after running away from a home, according to police. They have been charged with unrelated allegations, and have not yet been publicly named.

The woman’s body was found in the basement of the home the suspect was seen leaving.

“This is a deeply troubling case on many levels, and one of the worst cases I have seen in 27 years in law enforcement,” Hussey said in a written statement. “Our condolences go out to the family of the victim.”

No further details have been released. Police said there is no danger to the public.