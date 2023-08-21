PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – City employees in Plainville will now be starting a four-day workweek.

The city’ announced’s plan to adopt a four-day workweek goes into effect Monday, which means Plainville’s municipal center, recreation department, youth services department, and senior center will be closed on Fridays.

With these buildings now being open Monday through Thursday, revised hours of operation for the municipal center, recreation department, and youth services department will be as follows:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Wednesday

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday

Friday: Closed

The senior center will offer the following hours:

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday

Friday: Closed

This model will go through a six-month pilot and during that time the city will gather feedback from employees and the community to figure out what will work.

Employees of the city overwhelmingly supported the idea.

“I am more than excited to have a three-day weekend, get the same hours put in but earlier in the week,” Plainville Human Resources Technician Tracey Paradis said.

Plainville’s essential and emergency services, such as police, fire, and EMS, will remain available 24/7.

Several other towns in Connecticut have already made this switch, including Ellington, Mansfield, and Vernon. The town administrator in Vernon says instead of people complaining that they can’t visit town offices on Friday, many prefer the extended hours during the other days of the week since it’s easier to go before or after work.

