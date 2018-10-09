Closed Plainfield school on track to reopen in January Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - Workers with JP Maguire which specializes in disaster cleanup have been at the Plainfield Memorial School since before classes were set to begin.

An electrical fire in August caused extensive damage to the roof while smoke and water damage spread throughout the elementary school.

"We removed all of the ceiling tile in the school," said Brian Molloy who is the project manager for JP Maguire.

He says they also removed all the duct work and any porous materials like, drapes, rugs, and sofas.

"Probably about fifty to sixty light fixtures came out," said Molloy. "They'll be replaced. All the wiring will be redone."

"This is my second year at Plainfield Memorial and I was just really upset that the fire happened and I really wanted to be back at Memorial," said 5th Grader Amira Hernandez.

All 350 students have been temporarily moved to the old Killingly High School.

"There has been different rearrangements but it's just really good. I like it," said Hernandez.

It just takes Hernandez a little longer to get there.

"Probably about 30 minutes 30 to 45 minutes like completely," said Hernandez's mother Sarah Acelin.

In the meantime the clean up continues in Plainfield. Repairs are also being made with the biggest one being the roof.

"We're going to replace three steel beams and about 500 square feet of roof decking," said Molloy.

Much of the million dollar damages will be covered by insurance and many of the books are being inspected to see if they can be saved. These are the salvageable items from each classroom and they will be cleaned.

"We're still on target to get the kids back in the school on January first," said Molloy.

"That's really exciting wow," said Hernandez.

"I'm excited about that," added her mom Sarah Acelin. "I do like driving her to school. It's good bonding time."

A much anticipated present after the holidays.

Danyel Kane runs a local daycare. The sister of one of her daycare kids goes to Plainfield Memorial.

"She's excited to get back and be closer to home," said Kane.

"It is the biggest job this year," said Molloy. "Put it to you that way."