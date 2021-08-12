Colchester man arrested for impersonating a police officer during traffic stop in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Colchester man has been arrested after impersonating a law enforcement officer during an illegal traffic stop Wednesday.

State Police say on Wednesday at about 5:10 p.m. they received a call about an incident that began on I-395 north in Plainfield and continued onto Route 695 in Killingly.

The report said a black Dodge Charger was tailgating and harassing another vehicle. At some point, the driver of the Charger activated blue and red flashing lights and a siren, pulling over the other vehicle and running into it with a push bumper.

The individual who reported the incident said the driver of the Dodge flashed a badge and stated he was a U.S. Marshal. The driver of the Dodge, later identified as Garth Ostergren, 47, of Colchester, did not have proof of insurance at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle left the scene, went home, and reported the incident to state police. Police later found Ostergren at his home where he admitted to using red and blue flashing lights and sirens to conduct a motor vehicle stop.

Ostergren does not have a permit for the lights and is not a police officer or affiliated with any law enforcement agency.

He is charged with failure to carry registration or insurance cards, following too closely, illegal use of flashing or color lights, impersonation of a police officer, and breach of peace.

Ostergren’s bond is set at $5,000. He is set to appear in court on Sept. 29.