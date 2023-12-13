KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Board of Education held its third hearing on a complaint filed by parents and residents in Killingly who are concerned about the mental health services provided to students.

The hearing was held on Wednesday at the Connecticut Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

“Right now we are pretty much at capacity so we do have a waitlist,” new Killingly Superintendent Susan Nash said.

Nash was the second to testify for the Killingly Board of Education during the three hearings.

The Killingly Board of Education has brought in a new mental health service agency called Community Health Resources (CHR) to address the students’ needs.

“Doesn’t sound like very many students are actually being worked with and I think we just need to know what additional steps are being taken,” said Michael P. McKeon, the attorney for the Connecticut Department of Education.

Nash told the state board of education they have two counselors and will need at least one more.

“I think we have one that works two days and one that works one day,” Nash said during her testimony.

Last year, a group of residents and parents from Killingly filed a complaint with the state after the Killingly Board of Education voted down a school-based mental health clinic which would not have cost the town any money.

“It’s alarming to me because how can you begin to address the issue if you don’t acknowledge it first,” Killingly parent Christine Rosati Randall said.

Deborah Stevenson, the attorney for the Killingly Board of Education said she hopes it becomes clear to the panel that Killingly has met all the educational needs of students.

Attorney Andrew Feinstein who represents the concerned parents and residents in Killingly said the process has resulted in substantially improved mental health services mental health services in town.

“The big deal is that the prior board was voted out of office last November and the new board is much more sympathetic to meeting these needs,” Feinstein said.

He plans to call his own witnesses which would mean more hearings.

The newly elected Killingly Board of Education will be choosing its new chairman and vice chairman on Wednesday night.

Some speculate what that new board decides to do could determine if any more hearings are even needed on the state level.

A local doctor who was at the hearing says he has been following this case because of his experience.

“I’m a retired pulmonary critical care doctor and took care of many adolescents, school kids, who had either committed suicide or attempted suicide and the first thing parents in the waiting room would ask me is what could we have done differently,” Dr. John A. Day Jr. said.