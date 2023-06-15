WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz joined other state leaders on Thursday to speak on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

“Hundreds of millions of dollars each year in the state of Connecticut alone are lost because of scams and fraudsters who prey upon people,” said Matt Smith, the banking director of government relations and consumer affairs.

Bysiewicz, along with state agencies and community leaders, met at the Windham Senior Center in Willimantic to highlight the programs and systems in place to help seniors.

Elder abuse can be emotional, mental, physical and financial. They are being targeted more than ever before, especially by scammers using phones and computer.

Scammers will pretend to be federal agents and police officers. They may claim that a grandchild is in trouble and needs money, or that there’s an urgent investment their victim needs to make.

More information on scams is available on aarp.org, which also offers tips to prevent them.