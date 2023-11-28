WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s been one month since a visiting nurse was found dead in Willimantic and now colleagues, advocates and lawmakers will hold a vigil for her Tuesday in Hartford.

The vigil for 63-year-old Joyce Grayson will be held at 3 p.m. in the North Lobby of the State Capitol.

Grayson was reported missing by her family on October 28. Later that day, police were able to track her phone to a patient’s home where she was found dead.

No one has been charged in connection to her death, but there is a possible suspect who lives in that halfway house.

News 8 spoke with the attorney who is representing the Grayson family, Kelly Reardon, who said the situation was extremely dangerous, and one in which she never should have been

“This is a woman who went into a situation that was extremely dangerous and she should have been protected in that situation,” Reardon said.

Reardon said the family is hoping that this incident will enact change so that this will not happen to another home health care worker.

“If there are companies out there that do not have policies in place to protect their employees when they are going into dangerous situations, the family wants them to make changes immediately. That includes Elara Caring, that goes for any agencies that deals with these types of patients,” Reardon said.

Advocates are asking for enhanced training about handling dangerous situations, in addition to initial visits happening in teams and assessing risk before, during and after appointments. They’re hoping for some new, bipartisan legislation during the upcoming session.