WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in an unsolved homicide in Willimantic.

On Sept. 7, 2016, William Alvarado, 73, was found with his throat slashed inside his apartment at the John Aston Towers on Valley Street.

“We need justice for William,” Alvarado’s former sister-in-law Carmen Everett said.

It was Alvarado’s friendly personality, which his family fears his friendly personality may have led to his death.

“He was sweet,” his niece, Melissa Alvarado Lee, said. “He was super trusting.”

“The manner that they took him it’s devastating, and there’s someone out there, a killer, loose that could do harm to other innocent victims,” Everett said.

Windham County State’s Attorney Anne Mahoney said her office’s cold case unit has taken over the investigation from Eastern District Major Crimes.

“You may not understand the significance of the information that you have,” Mahoney said. “But you may be an important piece of the puzzle, or you may be the first domino in a series of dominos that leads to an arrest in a successful prosecution.”

Police are not releasing case details to ensure that the reward generates information that the person knows and didn’t see on TV or read online.

Alvarado’s family members are happy to see new movement in the investigation.

“To know that that person is out there living their life like nothing is heart-wrenching,” Alvarado Lee said.

“We do believe that William knew his killer well,” Michael Sheldon, the supervisory investigator of the cold case unit for the office of the chief state’s attorney, said.

Gov. Ned Lamont approved the reward.

Anyone with information on the case can call Willimantic police or the Connecticut Cold Case Tip Line toll-free at 1-866-623-8058.