KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut state representative faced a judge on Monday at Danielson Superior Court for a DUI charge.

Forty-year-old Geoff Luxenberg (D-12th District) was arrested at 1 a.m. on Nov. 17 in Willimantic for allegedly driving under the influence.

According to the police report, an officer noticed Luxenberg’s Honda was “continuously hitting the brakes” and swerving lanes.

Luxenberg was pulled over at Cumberland Farms on Main Street in Willimantic. According to the arrest report, the officer smelled the odor of alcohol on Luxenberg’s breath. The officer said Luxenberg’s eyes also appeared bloodshot and watery. Luxenberg told the officer he had consumed two mixed drink beverages.

Luxenberg failed three sobriety tests and refused to take a breathalyzer test, according to the arrest report.

He posted his assigned bond and was later released.

Luxenberg shared the following statement after his arrest.

“Last night, I was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. Thankfully, no one was injured and there was no accident. I am taking this matter extremely seriously and I feel it important to address the issue immediately. I am seeking personal counseling and treatment at this time to assist me in my desire to prevent something like this from happening in the future. I am truly sorry for my actions and apologize to everyone that I have let down.”

Luxenberg’s arrest comes six months after Democratic State Rep. Robin Comey (District-102) was arrested and charged with DUI.

Earlier this year, authorities determined Democratic State Rep. Quentin Williams was driving under the influence when he was killed by a wrong-way driver.

Connecticut House leaders removed Luxenberg from all committee and leadership assignments “until further notice.”

News 8 reached out to Luxenberg’s attorney but has not heard back.

The case is sealed. He will be back in court next year.