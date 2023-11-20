WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A Democratic state representative from Manchester is facing a DUI charge.

Geoff Luxenberg (D-12th District) was arrested just after 1 a.m. on Nov. 17 in Willimantic and released on a $1,500 non-surety bond.

House Speaker Matt Ritter (D-Hartford) and Majority Leader Jason Rojas (D-East Hartford) issued a joint statement Friday announcing that they had removed Luxenberg from all committees and leadership assignments until further notice.

Geoff Luxenberg (Photo: Connecticut House Democrats)

“Hearing of Rep. Luxenberg’s DUI arrest is disappointing and we hope he learns from this serious lapse in judgment,” Ritter and Rojas said. “Geoff has indicated that he is taking steps to ensure this never happens again and we support and encourage him in that decision.”

Luxenberg, 40, is expected to be arraigned in court in Danielson on Nov. 27.

News 8 has reached out to Luxenberg but have not heard back.