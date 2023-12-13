WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — In the quiet shadows of 106 Chapman Street, horror shattered the tranquility of Willimantic.

The yellow house on Chapman Street became the stage for the ongoing discussion about nurses’ safety after a woman’s body was found inside.

In October, 63-yeaer-old Joyce Grayson, a visiting nurse, stepped into the house to tend to her patient, only for him to be named a suspect in her killing soon afterward.

Grayson’s family has urged for a swift and radical transformation in the safety protocols governing health care professionals’ home visits.

“To the organizations sending people into homes like this, things need to change now, things need to change yesterday,” Kelly Reardon, the family’s attorney, said.

Michael Reese, a convicted sex offender living in the house, was found fleeing the scene according to investigators. No murder charges in the case have been filed and the investigation continues.

State Sen. Martha Marx (D-District 20) vows to champion the cause of nurse safety. She said she understands the urgency to shield health care warriors from threats.

Teresa Marks, an ER nurse at UConn Health, has experienced it firsthand.

“When we walk into a room, they come in,” she said. “We’re hit. I’ve been smacked in the face, my co-workers have been smacked.”

Joseph Hines, of Stamford Hospital said that from security cameras to panic devices, every measure is taken to protect health care workers.

The Connecticut Hospital Association paints a stark picture — a critical shortage of nurses and an alarming rise in violence against them. Paul Kidwell, of SVP Policy, said stories like Grayson’s make it even harder to recruit nurses.

“We need about 3,000 nurses every year in this state to keep pace, and we are graduating only about 1,900 a year,” he said. “It’s a huge deficit.”

That number is likely underreported. The Connecticut Department of Public Health said there were 21 incidents of violence in 2022. Meantime, at hospitals around the state, close to 2,000 incidents of physical and verbal abuse were reported for 2022.

Marx, who is a visiting nurse herself, said nurses are fearful daily.

“I can’t tell you the amount of times I was very afraid, could not wait to get to my car, lock my doors, rushing to my car,” Marx said.

She said she’ll push new legislation early next year that would provide escorts for all nurses, give visiting nurses real-time updates from area police on problem neighborhoods and have case files flagged so nurses know problem patients before they knock on a door.