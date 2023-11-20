NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut woman and two others were arrested Monday after protesters gathered at the Merrimack, Hew Hampshire, facility of an international defense electronics company based in Israel.

Merrimack police were called to Elbit Systems just before 8 a.m. because protesters blocked the entrance, and multiple people were on the roof.

Merrimack Police Chief Brian Levesque said the group, who were voicing support for Palestine, eventually moved, allowing officers to discover that the front of the building had been spray-painted red, windows had been smashed, and at least one of the main lobby doors had been locked shut with a bicycle anti-theft device.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Bridget Irene Shergalis of the Dayville village in Killingly, Conn., 22-year-old Sophie Marika Ross of Housatonic, Mass., and 19-year-old Cala Mairead Walsh of Cambridge, Mass., on the roof. Each was charged with riot, sabotage, criminal mischief, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.

Left to right: Sophie Marika Ross of Housatonic, Mass., Cala Mairead Walsh of Cambridge, Mass. and Bridget Irene Shergalis of Dayville, Conn. (Photo: Merrimack Police Department)

They were all held on preventative detention and will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

The FBI is assisting the Merrimack Police Department in the investigation.