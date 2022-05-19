MOOSUP, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews battled a house fire in Moosup Thursday night.

The Moosup Fire Department responded to the fully involved house fire at 36 Ralph Street. Mutual aid also assisted at the scene from Plainfield, Central Village, Atwood Hose and Sterling.

Around 9 p.m., the fire department said no injuries had been reported.

The department said additional tankers responded from Oneco, Mortlake and Dayville, and Danielson and South Killingly FAST Teams were also called to assist at the scene.

