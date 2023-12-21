PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) – Firefighters from multiple departments battled a fire Wednesday night in Putnam, according to officials.

Crews were called to a working fire on Elmwood Hill Road. Pictures from the scene obtained by News 8 show firefighters working to put out a fire that fully engulfed the structure.

The photos also show the structure collapsed while crews worked to get the fire under control.

News 8 is working to learn more about the fire and if there were any injuries reported or occupants displaced.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.