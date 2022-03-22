WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were hospitalized following a 2-alarm fire in Willimantic on Tuesday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., a call came in for a fire at a building on Main Street. It was reported that a man was hanging out of a window on the second floor.

According to the Willimantic fire chief, a dumpster truck from the town of Griswold was driving by when the driver backed the truck up to the building to help the man escape. The man jumped into the back of the truck, where a Willimantic Police detective began rendering aid to him.

He was brought to a burn center in Rhode Island by Lifestar Medical Helicopter.

The fire chief credits the driver of the dumpster truck and the Willimantic Police Department for their quick thinking.

“Really remarkable. It was quick thinking on both the police department and the individual from the town of Griswold,” said Chief Marc Scrivener, Willimantic Fire Department. “Really, really smart thinking. Really heroic on both of their parts. It’s always a team effort in Willimantic and the town of Windham. We work together well with our Police Department partners as well as the other agencies and were really fortunate they have our back in these type of incidents.”

The truck driver, Peter Dameron of Griswold, also happens to be a volunteer firefighter.

“The gentleman was yelling for help and they were yelling for a ladder. There’s not a ladder to be found laying around Willimantic. I suggested real quick to back up the truck so he could jump out of the window into the back of the truck to get him to safety,” Dameron said. “I was kind of looking at the rest of the building to figure out where the fire was going… to see how much time we actually had.”

According to the Willimantic Police Department, a K9 officer who was in the area at the time of the fire charged up the stairs to the third floor and helped rescued two other people.

The other two victims were brought to a local hospital. The condition of the three victims is unknown at this time.

Fire officials said there is heavy damage to the second floor of the building and water damage in the business below the apartments.

“I hope that my business one day will rise again and talk to my clients. I’m sorry, I’m very emotional because that’s the only way I can… my living you know. I don’t have another job,” said Marilyn Soto, owner of Marilyn’s Creations Salon and Spa.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 8 for updates.