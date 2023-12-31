THOMPSON, Conn. (WTNH) — A commercial garage filled with “large quantities” of petroleum products made getting a fire under control on Saturday in Thompson difficult, according to first responders.

The fire happened at about 6:45 p.m. at at the intersection of Route 131 and Riverside Drive in North Grosvernordale, according to the Dudley Fire Department, which provided mutual aid to Thompson. News 8 has reached out to the Thompson Fire Department for more details.

The petroleum products made working inside the building “extremely limited,” according to the Dudley Fire Department, which described the fire as “massive.”

No one was injured. While the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, the Dudley Fire Department said it doesn’t appear to be criminal.