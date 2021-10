WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– Emergency crews are responding to a three-alarm structure fire on Jackson Street Sunday morning.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area as crews respond. Crews from South Windham Fire Department are on scene helping put out the blaze.

There is no word on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

