Sunday Putnam structure fire under investigation

Posted: May 26, 2019 04:37 PM EDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 06:35 PM EDT

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) - A structure fire is being investigated in Putnam on Sunday.

According to officials, around 3:55 p.m., units responded to 5-9 George Street.

At the scene, crews saw flames and smoke coming from the third floor exterior deck.

Firefighters said concerned citizens had knocked on several doors and assisted with the building's evacuation before emergency crews arrived.

The fire were extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze is not known at this time.

Anyone with information can contact Putnam police at 860-928-6565.

