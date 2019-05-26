Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. - FILE -

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) - A structure fire is being investigated in Putnam on Sunday.

According to officials, around 3:55 p.m., units responded to 5-9 George Street.

At the scene, crews saw flames and smoke coming from the third floor exterior deck.

Firefighters said concerned citizens had knocked on several doors and assisted with the building's evacuation before emergency crews arrived.

The fire were extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze is not known at this time.

Anyone with information can contact Putnam police at 860-928-6565.

