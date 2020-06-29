CT woman arrested for DUI for second time in a week

Windham

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman in Plainfield has been arrested for drunk driving for the second time in a week.

Police say 29-year-old Amy Peterson was driving erratically on I-395 south Saturday night, almost crashing multiple times.

She was found by police in the parking lot of Dollar General on East Main Street. Police say Peterson failed her sobriety test and was then arrested.

This isn’t her first run in with the law this week. Police say Peterson was also arrested in Groton on Friday for operating under the influence, as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss