KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from Danielson was killed in a crash on Westcott Road in Killingly Wednesday afternoon, according to state police.

The collision was reported just after 2 p.m. Police stated that a Chevrolet Blazer was traveling eastbound on Westcott Road in the area of Mashentuck Road in Killingly. A second vehicle, a Hyundai Accent Gls, was traveling westbound on Westcott when it crossed over the double yellow lines into the eastbound lane.

The Hyundai struck the Chevrolet in a head-on collision, state police said.

The passenger in the Chevrolet, 78-year-old Bonilyn Smith, sustained fatal injuries from the wreck.

The investigation into the crash is still active, state police said. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Tropper Lewis at (860) 779-4900.