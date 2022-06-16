DANIELSON, Conn. (WTNH) — A pizza restaurant in Danielson had a recent visit from a special guest.

Barstool’s Dave Portnoy stopped by New York Pizza Company for his popular “One Bite Pizza Review.” He gave the pizza a 7.6.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant thanked everyone who recommended them and answered a question they say many have asked.

“To answer a question asked by many, no there was no heads up that he was coming. He calls for take out and gives a false name,” the restaurant wrote. “We are beyond stoked, and are still riding the high!”

