KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Dayville was killed in a head-on collision on Monday evening, according to Connecticut State Police.

Just before 5 p.m., police stated that a Chevrolet Colorado was traveling eastbound on Route 6 in Killingly. At the same time, a Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound on Route 6.

According to state police, the Jeep crossed over the yellow line into the eastbound lane and struck the Chevrolet head-on.

The Chevrolet’s driver, identified as 26-year-old Andrew Shane Baker, sustained fatal injuries from the crash. The Jeep’s driver sustained physical injuries, but police did not state their current condition.

Troopers stated that the investigation into this crash is still active. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked by officials to contact Trooper Gaertner at (860) 779-4900.