Dayville man killed in I-395 tractor trailer crash in Thompson

THOMPSON, Conn. (WTNH)– A 28-year-old man was killed in a tractor trailer truck crash on Interstate 395 in Thompson on Thursday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police say that just before 1 p.m., troopers responded to I-395 for a tractor trailer truck crash with injuries. An investigation later revealed that a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe had struck the back of a 2009 Volvo tractor trailer unit.

The driver of the Chevy Tahoe, Louis Chrisovechotis, of Dayville, sustained fatal injures in the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the truck, 49-year-old Radu Motresku, of Auburn, Georgia, wasn’t injured.

The crash remains under investigation.