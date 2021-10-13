DEEP holds public hearing on Wheelabrator Putnam ash landfill expansion

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) held a public hearing Wednesday on the proposed Wheelabrator Putnam ash landfill expansion.

The ash landfill is situated along the banks of the Quinebaug River and is designated an environmental justice community.

The landfill takes the ash from four of five trash incinerators in the state and receives out-of-state ash from Westchester, New York.

Not everyone is on board with the plan.

I question the huge expansion of Wheelabrator ash landfill in Putnam considering the projections of reduced need for incineration in Connecticut. Continuing to allow discharge of wastewater containing toxic ash into the groundwater to the Quinebaug River is a risk to our water quality,” said one meeting attendee.

If approved, the expansion will double the size of the current landfill from 68 to 120 acres.