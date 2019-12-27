DOL to offer free employment and training workshops at Willimantic American Job Center in the New Year

Windham

by: Teresa Pellicano

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Labor will be holding training and employment workshops for Windham-area residence January 2020.

CT DOL announced Friday the training and workshop sessions will cover topics from resume prep to financial planning, computer skills, and specific sessions geared toward helping those with disabilities find employment.

The trainings and workshops will take place at the Willimantic American Job Center at Tyler Square, 1320 Main Street, Willimantic, CT from January 7-30, 2020.

Advance registration is encouraged due to space limitations. To register for these no-cost workshops, please go to CTHires.com or call(860) 848-5240.

