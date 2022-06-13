WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man and woman accused of stealing donated cans and bottles from The Arc Emporium in Woodstock.

According to state police, cans and bottles were stolen first on June 4 just before 9 p.m.

The suspects, who state police say are pictured in the surveillance video above, allegedly returned on June 5 at 8:15 p.m. and stole donated cans and bottles again.

The Arc is an organization that accepts donations and uses them to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities assimilate into their communities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop D at (860) 779-4900 or email Daryl.Manbeck@ct.gov.