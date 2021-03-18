Driver killed after car hits 2 utility poles, overturns on Route 101 in Pomfret

POMFRET, Conn. (WTNH) — A person is dead after a car crash in Pomfret on Wednesday night.

Connecticut State Police said around 8:30 p.m., the driver was on Route 101 when their car hit two utility poles and then overturned.

The driver was seriously injured and was transported to UMass Medical Center in Worcester.

The driver was later pronounced dead.

Route 101 is closed at this time. Troopers are asking anyone traveling in or around the area to please use alternate routes if possible.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Troop D at (860) 779-4900.