WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Eastern Connecticut State University’s president for 18 years, announced her retirement on Thursday.

Elsa M. Nunez, was the sixth president of Eastern Connecticut State University. She was president for 18 years, starting in 2006.

In a letter to the University, Nunez wrote: “Eighteen years ago, I visited Eastern for the first time and I fell in love! I encountered a beautiful campus, inspiring students, dedicated faculty and staff, and engaged alumni. From that very first visit, I knew that Eastern was more than where I wanted to be. Eastern was where I was destined to be. I was honored and humbled to be selected as your sixth president, and, to this day, I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to serve all of you! However, no amount of love can stop the passage of time, and, for me, the time has come to embrace the next phase of my life.”

Nunez was the first Latina to serve as a university president in New England and she is credited with many significant accomplishments during her 18 years at the helm of Connecticut’s designated public liberal arts university.

Under her leadership:

Nunez has helped Eastern climb steadily in U.S. News and World Report’s annual Best Colleges

Nunez helped realize gains in student GPAs, SAT scores for incoming first-year students and four/six-year graduation rates.

Nunez submitted balanced budgets for 18 consecutive years and built the University’s reserves from $0 in 2006 to $32 million today.

Nunez also expanded on the campus’s construction, including a remodeled Student Center and enhanced student life program; construction of a 174,000-square foot Science Building in 2008; the creation of the Center for Community Engagement in 2009; and the opening of the 118,000-square foot Fine Arts Instructional Center in 2016, and a modernized Communication Building in 2018, and a renovated Goddard and Shafer Halls in 2019.

In 2007, Nunez became one of the first university presidents to sign the American College and University Presidents’ Climate Commitment. She also oversaw creation of Eastern’s first Climate Action Plan in 2009, and six years later she signed Second Nature’s Climate Leadership Commitment, which includes a pledge to address climate resilience while achieving climate neutrality.

Dr. Nunez approved Eastern’s second Climate Action Plan in 2020, and in December 2022, she was notified that Eastern had earned a Gold Rating from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education. In addition to serving on the Board of Directors of Second Nature, where she chairs the Climate Leadership Steering Committee, Dr. Nunez is highly sought-after as a speaker on the role higher education plays in achieving sustainability and equity.

In 2010 she partnered with the Hartford Public Schools and Quinebaug Valley Community College that created the “Dual College Program,” creating a unique pathway for Hartford high school students to transition into Eastern through QVCC. Over the past seven years alone, more than 1,200 students have matriculated to Eastern through these various “Opportunity Programs.”

She thanks the Eastern community of students, colleagues, alumni and friends for welcoming her into the University community, and noted that the leadership of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities System would be working with Eastern to find her replacement.

Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) President Terrence Cheng released the following statement on Dr. Elsa Núñez’s announcement:

“Elsa Núñez will leave a strong legacy at Eastern Connecticut State University, having served with distinction for 18 years,” President Cheng said. “Under her able leadership, the university has grown stronger, cementing itself as the state’s public liberal arts institution. She has also been an invaluable asset to the system in her role as vice president for universities. On a personal note, I have appreciated her guidance, expertise, and support over the past two years. While her retirement is certainly well-deserved, I am sad to see her go, and I know that she will continue to touch lives in whatever the next chapter holds for her.”