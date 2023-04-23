EASTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An almost 300-year-old church burned to the ground early Sunday morning in Eastford, according to the Woodstock Volunteer Fire Association.

Station 76 reported receiving a call at 3:25 a.m. of a structural fire at The Congregational Church of Eastford on 8 Church Rd. Extensive damage had been done to the building by the time firefighters arrived.

The deputy chief of the Eastford Independent Fire Company confirmed that there were no injuries and that the building was empty while the fire burned.

Mike Moran, pastor of the church, released a statement about the fire on his Facebook that reads:

Hello CCE family. The church burned down early this morning. I only found out about 20 minutes ago, so no time to react yet other than to say that God is good, He is doing something good, and the church is not a building – it is all of us – His precious saints. Please be in prayer – and standby for a plan as to how we gather later today. in Him, Mike

According to Western Connecticut State University, where an original copy of the church’s manual resides, the church has had a presence in Connecticut since 1778. The Congregational Church of Eastford had been at the Church Road location since 1829.

The origins of the fire are still under investigation by fire marshals.