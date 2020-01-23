ECSU student dies after being found unresponsive in vehicle on campus

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Eastern Connecticut State University is mourning the recent loss of one of their students.

The University says student Lee Barrett from Hamden was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in a campus parking garage late Wednesday night.

Officials determined Barrett passed away. The medical examiner’s officer will determine the cause of death.

The University’s Campus Police department is investigating. There is no evidence of foul play at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lee’s family and friends during their time of grief,” said Eastern President Elsa Núñez. “This is a tragic loss for them and our entire campus community.”

The University says counseling services will be available to the campus community.