WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – Windham Public Schools and Eastern Connecticut State University announced they are in a police-directed lockdown and shelter-in-place Wednesday morning, according to the Windham schools’ website.

The issue that has forced a lockdown is unknown at this time. However, officials announced that out of an abundance of caution, police directed that all Windham Public Schools be locked down.

Windham’s Superintendent released the following statement regarding the lockdown: “Good morning Windham Community, Windham High School and Central Office are in a police-directed lockdown. Out of an abundance of caution, police have also instructed other Windham Public Schools to lock down. If you have not already dropped your student(s) off, please do not arrive on campus until directed to do so, per the police department. We will update you as soon as possible, and know that we are taking every measure to ensure safety of all students. Thank you, Tracy Youngberg Superintendent.”

Any parents who have not already dropped off their children at a Windham campus are directed not to do so until further instructions.

Due to this developing incident in Windham, Eastern Connecticut State University officials have announced a shelter-in-place protocol on their campus.

