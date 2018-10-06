Emergency crews respond to accident involving pedestrian in Plainfield

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - Plainfield Police, Fire, and EMS responded to a one-car crash involving a pedestrian early Friday night.

Crews responded to Lathrop Road, where police learned that a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair was struck.

Investigators determined that the driver, 64-year-old Edward Skinner of Sterling, took a right run off of the exit 28 ramp of I-395 when he struck the victim 59-year-old Sara Blacher.

Police say Blacher was attempting to cross the roadway when Skinner struck her.

Blacher was transported by ambulance to Backus Hospital for what officials are describing as "possible" minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.