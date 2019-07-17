Breaking News
Family of man killed by police in Willimantic wants answers

Windham

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH)–The family of a man shot and killed by police in Willimantic is looking for answers.

The parents of 39-year-old Kyron Sands spoke for the first time Tuesday evening.

He was killed back in February. Police say it all started when he tried to break into a home in Norwich with a gun.

He allegedly shot at police and carjacked two drivers. Police say he was shot in the stomach.

His family says an autopsy shows he was shot from behind.

Sands had a mental illness. His family says he was off his medication at the time.

