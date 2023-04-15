WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died in a head-on crash Friday night on Route 171, also known as Somers Turnpike, in Woodstock.

State police said 38-year-old Tyler Sparks of Woodstock was driving west on Route 171 around 8:15 p.m. when he crossed into the eastbound lane, hitting another vehicle head-on as it approached the intersection of East Quasset Road.

Sparks was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The driver and a passenger of the eastbound vehicle were taken to a hospital for injuries.

The other driver, a 43-year-old man from Woodstock, and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman also from Woodstock, were taken with minor injuries, according to state police.