Federal fugitive escapee arrested in Willimantic

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) - A man on the run from the law was arrested in Willimantic on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, on March 2nd, 2019, Israel Rodriguez-Zayas escaped from a prison facility in Jessup, Ga.

In 2013, he was sentenced to a total of 180 months behind bars for the sale of crack cocaine, heroin, and marijuana and for using and carrying firearms in relation to drug trafficking.

In April of 2019, authorities learned that Rodriguez-Zayas was living in Connecticut.

U.S. Marshals tracked him to Willimantic where he was identified and determined to be a mechanic in the area.

On Tuesday, Rodriguez-Zayas was arrested.

He was held pending extradition to Georgia.