Windham

Dozens of vehicles burn in blaze at Willimantic recycling plant

Posted: Dec 10, 2018 04:56 PM EST

Updated: Dec 10, 2018 06:51 PM EST

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) - A large fire was burning in Willimantic late Monday afternoon.

A viewer sent in Report-It! pictures of the blaze at Northeast Recyclers of Windham Inc. The recycling plant is located at 48 Boston Post Road.

Willimantic police confirmed to News 8 that officers and fire crews were responding to the scene.

Officials said the flames sparked just after 3:00 p.m. and 27 vehicles went up in flames.

Crews worked to remove gasoline and oil from the vehicles nearby before gaining the upper hand in battling the blaze.

Firefighters expect they will be working late into evening to ensure that the fire is completely out.

There has been no word on any injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Video Center