Fire crews in Willimantic put out 3rd alarm overnight house fire

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews in Willimantic put out a third alarm fire at a home on the corner of North and Summit streets.

Crews were called to the scene just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. The fire started at one home and spread to part of another home behind it. The fire took two hours to get under control.

There are about eight residents displaced. There were no injuries reported from firefighters or civilians.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters ask people to avoid the area.

