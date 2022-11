MOOSUP, Conn. (WTNH) — Flames erupted in a multi-family home in Moosup on Thursday morning.

The residence is on Gorman Street, in the Moosup section of Plainfield.

Fire crews were able to put the blaze out. They have not commented on whether or not people were in the home at the time of the fire.

There are also no reported injuries on the scene at this time.

Follow News 8 for more updates on this developing story.