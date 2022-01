WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire at an apartment building in Willimantic Tuesday afternoon left a firefighter injured and 18 people displaced.

The fire chief said the fire started shortly after 3 p.m. at Ivy Garden Apartments, adding six units are destroyed.

The chief said a firefighter sustained a minor injury.

The Red Cross is helping out those who have been displaced.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.