CHAPLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire broke out at a house Friday afternoon in Chaplin.

The North Windham Fire Department was dispatched at around 3:15 p.m. to the 100 block of North Bedlam Road for reports of smoke. Firefighters arrived to find the home engulfed in flames.

Fire officials said that crews encountered heavy heat and fire before they extinguished the flames.

No injuries were reported.